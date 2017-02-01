'Neighbours' Spoilers: Mark Unwilling to Work Things Out with Steph; Toadie Reels from Dee's Baby Revelation

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Today's episode of "Neighbours" will see the aftermath of Stephanie (Carla Bonner) and Victoria's (Claudia Greenstone) kiss.

Network ElevenMark rethinks his relationship with Stephanie in "Neighbours"

This moment allowed Stephanie to realize that she has feelings for Victoria, making things complicated between her and Mark (Scott McGregor).

However, "Neighbours" spoilers for the Feb. 1 episode suggest that Stephanie will still make an effort to talk things out with her boyfriend.

Unfortunately, he is not as willing as she is in fixing things. It appears that Mark is deeply hurt about what happened, especially after learning that the kiss meant something to Stephanie.

This will have him wondering if there is a chance to save the relationship or if it is even worth it to try. "Neighbours" spoilers have it that Mark is more inclined on the latter at the moment.

Spoilers for tomorrow's "Neighbours" episode do not bode well for them either as Stephanie accuses Mark of focusing too much on Susan (Eve Morey), whose health will be at risk due to the stress in the house, instead of her.

The Feb. 1 episode will also see Toadie (Ryan Moloney) get the shock of his life when he learns from Dee (Madeleine West) that he is the father of Willow — the reason she is back in Erinsborough in the first place.

"I swear, I wanted to see if there was any chance that you would accept her into your life," Dee said to Toadie in the "Neighbours" preview about being the dad to the little one who has been there the whole time.

As Dee tries to build her family again in today's episode of "Neighbours," Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Sheila's (Colette Mann) relationship continue to fall apart.

While it looks like the two could not be bothered about it at all, Xanthe (Lilly Van Der Meer) and Ben Ian (Felix Mallard) make it their mission to bring them together again.

"Neighbours" airs Monday to Friday at 6.30 p.m. on Network Eleven.