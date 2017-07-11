Nelsan Ellis Cause Of Death: 39-Year-Old Star Succumbs to Heart Failure

Facebook/TrueBlood A promo image of Nelsan Ellis as Lafayette Reynolds in "True Blood," featured as a cover photo in the HBO series' official Facebook page.

"True Blood" star Nelsam Ellis has died after an incident of heart failure, his manager revealed on Saturday, July 8. Ellis was best known for his role of Lafayette Reynolds in the HBO series.

Emily Gerson Saines, his manager, has announced the passing of the "True Blood" star this weekend. "Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure," Saines stated.

"He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed," Ellis' manager added, as quoted by the Hollywood Reporter. The HBO star was 39 years old at the time of his passing.

Ellis had a role in "The Help," where he appeared in 2011. He also had an appearance on the CBS show "Elementary," according to The Independent. He was best known by fans, however, as Lafayette Reynolds, a short-order cook in "True Blood."

He played the role of the sassy cook at Merlotte's Grill for seven seasons of the show, from his first appearance in 2008 up to 2014.

HBO released a statement following the news. "We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis," the company's statement read.

"Nelsan was a longtime member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO," the network's statement went on to say, paying tribute to the late star.

"True Blood" creator Alan Ball paid tribute to Ellis as well, calling him a unique talent who has been an inspiration to him. Kristin Bauer, one of Ellis' co-stars, took to social media as well to voice out her reaction to his passing.

"One of the sweetest most talented men I've ever met. A terrible loss for all of us. Rest In Peace Nelsan," Bauer began in her post.

"You will be missed. I don't know how else to put words to this terribly sad news," she added.