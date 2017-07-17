Nelsan Ellis Death News: Complications From Heart Failure Caused Actor's Passing; Public Funeral Will Be Held in Chicago

Nelsan Ellis recently passed away due to complications brought about by heart failure. A public viewing and funeral service will be held for the late actor in Chicago, Illinois this coming weekend.

Facebook/TrueBlood An open funeral will be held for Nelsan Ellis in Chicago this weekend.

Ellis, who was famously known for playing the character of a medium and short order cook, Lafayette Reynolds, on the HBO series "True Blood," passed away on July 8, Variety reported.

The actor, who died at 39 years old, was confirmed to have gotten his heart failure from complications that resulted from his longtime abuse of alcohol and drugs.

HBO released a statement expressing their sadness for Ellis' passing.

"Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of 'True Blood.' Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO," said the network.

Alan Ball, creator and executive producer of "True Blood," also paid tribute to the actor after learning of his death.

"Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege," he said in a statement.

Deadline rounded up several other tributes to Ellis made by his co-stars from the HBO series. Among these actors who dedicated messages to the late actor were Anna Paquin, Sam Trammell and Carrie Preston.

Meanwhile, the open viewing for Ellis will be at the Leak & Sons Funeral Home in Country Club Hills, Ill., on Friday, July 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CDT.

The public funeral for the late actor will be held at the Holy Temple Cathedral in Harvey, III., in the south of Chicago, the following day, Saturday, July 22. The service will begin at 11 a.m. CDT and will be officiated by Pastor Tyrone Gaston.