NeNe Leakes News: 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Co-Stars Share Their Thoughts About Her Return to the Series

Facebook / RealHousewivesofAtlanta Returning "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes

After it was confirmed that NeNe Leakes will be back for the next season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," some of her castmates expressed their excitement to see one of the show's original cast members back in her turf.

In an interview with Life & Style during the Babypalooza at Blogger Bash held in New York City, cast member Kim Zolciak revealed that she cannot wait to share the limelight with her returning colleague.

"Bringing the blasts from the past back into the future, it's going to be crazy, I'm sure. I'm just hoping that the craziness is not on me," Zolciak stated. "C'mon now, give me a break this year. Hopefully, it won't be so over the top dealing with me."

The mother of two might be pertaining to the controversy she was involved in during the previous season where another housewife, Phaedra Parks, made up a rumor claiming that she drugged their other castmate, Porsha Williams, and brought her home to have a threesome affair with her husband Todd Tucker. The secret was revealed during the highly controversial season 9 reunion special.

Because of Leake's return, Zolciak is expecting that drama for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 will be less focused on her. "Since NeNe's been gone, I was the one that took a lot of the heat, different drama, you know, and I cannot wait for her to help relieve some of this." She added, "Relieve the pressure."

On the other hand, another cast member revealed what fans should expect from her friendship with Leakes in the upcoming season of the long-running reality show.

"Of course, there's always a little drama there, but so far, she and I are on good terms, which is unusual compared to past seasons," Kandi Burruss said during an interview with "The TODAY Show."

The network is expected to air the 10th season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" later this year.