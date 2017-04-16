NES Classic Edition: Production of Units for North America to End, Unclear if Discontinuation Applies Worldwide

Gamers in North America who are still planning to get their hands on the NES Classic Edition will need to act soon as there may be no more units of this console made available to them in the near future.

NintendoProduction of the NES Classic Edition is expected to end soon in North America

In a statement provided to IGN, Nintendo announced that the "last shipments" of the console are coming to North American territories this month.

Nintendo also thanked fans for their support of this product and urged them to check with retailers to see if the console is available where they are.

Interestingly enough, it seems as though the discontinuation of the console has been confirmed just for North America, and it remains unclear if new units will continue to be shipped and made available in other parts of the world.

At this time, the company indicated that there is nothing else to share with regards to the future of the NES Classic Edition.

The move can come as a bit of a surprise to many gamers, especially since demand has seemingly remained at a high level for this console.

Over on Reddit, gamers expressed their frustration over this latest announcement from Nintendo, with many sharing that they cannot understand why the company has opted to discontinue a product that would seemingly still sell quite well if they were just able to churn out the sufficient number of units.

A representative for Nintendo gave a possible explanation for why this somewhat surprising decision has been made, revealing to IGN that the console was not meant to be an "ongoing, long-term product" and that high demand has already led to them adding more shipments than what they had initially planned for.

More news about the NES Classic Edition and whether it will also be officially discontinued in other parts of the world should be made available in the near future.