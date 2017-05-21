NES Classic Edition News: Retro Console Is Second Best-Selling For Month of April; Final Stocks Available at Target, Walmart & Amazon?

Industry tracking firm, The NPD Group, reported that Nintendo's throwback console, the NES Classic Edition, was the second best-selling console in the United States based on unit sales for the month of April. Will this success give the video game company a reason to bring the highly in-demand console back to their production line?

NES Classic Edition Official PageThe NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition is a smaller version of pioneering Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) released back in 1985. It's a plug-and-play system that comes with an HDMI display output, a nostalgic gray controller and 30 pre-installed NES games including classics such as "Super Mario Bros.," "Donkey Kong," "TECMO BOWL," and "Pac-Man."

When Nintendo announced that they were discontinuing the production of the NES Classic Edition in April, demand for the throwback console grew to such a point that whenever a new stock appeared anywhere, they would almost instantly sell out. It was for this reason that the NES Classic Edition became the second best-selling console last month, easily outselling both the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

Demand for the console just keeps increasing. Nintendo, however, has already explained that it no longer has the resources to continue the production of the NES Classic Edition beyond its limited run. Moreover, the company also has to keep its focus aimed at its newly launched hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch, which currently holds the top spot in the list of best-selling consoles, according to The NPD Group.

For potential buyers who are still holding out hope that an NES Classic Edition console will become available for purchase, Inquisitr advises to set up alerts for it from tracking websites like iStockNow and BrickSeek. They will be notified right away once the NES Classic Edition becomes available at Walmart, Target, or GameStop stores using this method. However, they should keep in mind that the console sells out insanely fast and that it might only take as little as a minute for it to be out of stock again at the aforementioned stores.

There have also been online retailers, like Amazon, who are putting NES Classic Edition consoles up for sale. They will not, however, be priced with the original tag of $60, since these consoles come from independent sellers, who may choose to sell them for as high as $200.

Buyers are advised to use their best judgment when making purchases online.