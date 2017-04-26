NES Classic Editions Instantly Sold Out at Best Buy on Monday

On Monday, Best Buy quickly ran out of a very limited restock of the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition.

TOMORROW

In Best Buy stores.

Limited quantities of #NESClassic will be available. Plus, save on select accessories. https://t.co/tQZN5NwlVu — Best Buy (@BestBuy) April 23, 2017

NintendoNES Classic Edition promotional photo

Through Best Buy's official Twitter page, the retailer announced that "limited quantities" of the NES Classic Edition would be sold alongside discount offers on several accessories.

By the morning of April 24, social media was flooded with photos of long lines made up of gaming enthusiasts who did not want to lose what might be their last chance to acquire an NES Classic Edition console.

The restock were not offered through the online shop of the retailer so those who desperately wanted a unit needed to line up at the nearest Best Buy store to secure a console for themselves.

The frenzy over the sudden restock is understandable since Nintendo has recently announced that the console would be discontinued and that its last batches of stocks will be shipped within April. The NES Classic Edition is the ultimate throwback product for gaming enthusiasts that replicates the old vibes of classic Nintendo consoles.

The NES Classic Edition was launched in November 2016. However, earlier this month, Nintendo announced that they would discontinue the distribution of the product in regions covered by Nintendo of America. The company earlier told IGN: "NES Classic Edition wasn't intended to be an ongoing, long-term product. However, due to high demand, we did add extra shipments to our original plans."

It is unclear, though, if the discontinuation will later on be applied to the rest of the world.

In the same IGN report, Nintendo announced that the final stocks of NES Classic Edition would be arriving in the Nintendo of America territories all throughout the month of April. The company added: "We encourage anyone interested in obtaining this system to check with retail outlets regarding availability. We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product."

It is safe to say that Best Buy's restock on Monday was one of those final stocks. It is unclear yet whether more batches are to arrive through other retailers before the month ends.