Nest Cam IQ Release Date, Specs, Price News: Indoor Security Camera Comes With Facial Recognition

Nest has introduced Cam IQ, an indoor security camera equipped with processing power and intelligence that will allow families to monitor their home and alert them when there is a serious threat.

At its core as a security camera, Cam IQ delivers excellent image and sound quality. It is equipped with an 8-megapixel 4K image sensor with 12x digital zoom and high dynamic range (HDR). At night, eight high-power infrared LEDs ensure illumination even in pitch black darkness and without a red glow that could alert intruders. Moreover, the camera is able to record 1080p videos.

Cam IQ also comes with powerful speakers and a three-microphone array for noise cancellation that, in turn, delivers clearer audio.

As impressive as these features are, Nest discovered that customers want more than information. Nowadays, people want to be able to translate or make sense of what is being presented to them. As such, the Alphabet-owned company integrated intelligence and processing power in order for the Cam IQ to deliver insights that can differentiate between one's kids arriving from school or a stranger entering their home.

The Cam IQ's Person Alerts feature is able to identify if a person has entered the camera's field of vision. It is able to send homeowners an alert as well as a zoomed-in photo. With Supersight, users can also check the feed real-time. Aside from delivering a 130-degree field of view, the security camera also has close-up tracking of whoever is in the room.

A Nest Aware subscription also gives users more features such as Familiar Face Alerts, which uses facial recognition technology so that the camera knows who is entering the house; and intelligent audio alerts, so users can still monitor what is happening in the house even if the camera cannot visually track what is going on.

The Nest Cam IQ is now available to pre-order for $299. Shipping is expected to begin by the end of June.