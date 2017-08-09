Netflix Anime News: Which Anime Will Arrive in Spring 2018?

Netflix expanded on their anime roster for next year with 12 new series plus one animated feature movie coming in 2018. Of these, four shows have been confirmed to come as early as spring to the streaming service.

YouTube/Netflix A still from the teaser clip for "A.I.C.O. -Incarnation-" by Bones studio for Netflix, coming to the streaming service in 2018.

Early this month Netflix has announced in Tokyo their new slate of anime programming, featuring a dozen new series commissioned by the company, in addition to one full-length anime film "Godzilla: Monster World." Four shows among these have been confirmed to be coming by spring 2018, according to Netflix's press release.

Devilman Crybaby

An adaptation of "Devilman" by Go Nagai, "Devilman Crybaby" will run for ten episodes starting spring 2018 with a worldwide launch. Akira Fudo (Koki Uchiyama) is Devilman, a being who has succeeded in uniting with a demon while holding on to his humanity.

Together with his best friend Ryo Asuka (Ayumu Murase), the two launches mankind's counter offensive against the ancient race of demons that threaten to take over the world.

The Beginning

Previously called "Perfect Bones," this original series follows life in Cremona, a country composed of island chains that enjoy advanced technology as it exists in the world of "The Beginning." A serial killer who calls himself Killer B threatens the peace, and Koku gets pulled into the chase between the criminal and Keith, a legendary investigator of the royal police force.

Netflix/Kazuto Nakazawa/Production I.G. A promo image for "The Beginning" coming to Netflix in spring 2018.

This suspense drama collaboration between Kazuto Nakazawa and Production I.G. is set for a global debut via Netflix in spring 2018.

Sword Gai: the Animation

Based on the screenplay of Toshiki Inoue, "Sword Gai: the Animation" tells the story of human weapons that take on the blood thirst of their arms, seeking only the thrill of slaughter.

Netflix/Toshiki Inoue A promo image of "Sword Gai: the Animation" coming to Netflix in spring 2018.

Gai, a young man whose path takes him to the battlefield, will play out a part in deciding the fate of humanity as his story unfolds starting spring of 2018.

A.I.C.O. Incarnation

Bones Production, famous for the "My Hero Academia" and "Psalms of Planets Eureka Seven" anime series, brings to life this sci-fi thriller set in futuristic Japan in the year 2035.

After the disaster known as "Burst," which released the rampaging artificial life form called "Matter" in the research city of Kurobe Gorge, mankind lost one of the hopes that lie in the secrets within one of the cordoned-off facilities.

Aiko Tachibana, a 15-year old girl who lost her parents in the incident, learns from Yuya Kanzaki about the secret hidden in her body. Determined to find the answers deep in the heart of the "Burst" incident, she sets off with Yuya and a team of divers. Fans will find out the secret they unveil when the show premieres worldwide on Netflix in spring 2018.