Netflix Announces 12 Anime Series and 'Godzilla: Monster Planet' Animated Feature Coming to Streaming Site

Polygon Pictures/Toho A promo image for animated feature film "Godzilla: Monster Planet," coming soon to Netflix this month.

As more fans turn to streaming to enjoy their animated shows, Netflix is now looking to dive commit to the market currently dominated by content providers like Crunchyroll and Funimation. The streaming service has commissioned a total of 13 anime projects, as Netflix announced at a press event in Tokyo on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Along with 12 anime series, Netflix has also announced "Godzilla: Monster Planet," a full-length animated feature showing a future where Godzilla's brood has won the war for the planet for 20,000 years.

Set to launch in spring of 2018, "Devilman Crybaby" will be a ten-episode series for its first Netflix season as an adaptation of a Go Nagai classic. It tells the story of a world conquered by demons, and it is among the notable titles in Netflix's announcement.

"My Hero Academia" producer Bones is creating "A.I.C.O. Incarnation" for Netflix. It is described as the life of 15-year-old Aiko Tachibana who lost her family in a supernatural incident called Burst. The series will run for 12 episodes in its spring 2018 debut season.

"Fate/Apocrypha" is a spin-off that fans of the "Fate/Stay" franchise will want to watch out for, when the show streams on Netflix with a simultaneous Japanese and Western release, as noted by Comic Book.

"Baki" adapts the classic "Baki the Grappler" story from Keisuke Itagaki for a shorter stream format, while "Saint Seiya" fans get another dose of the fantasy series when "Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya" debuts on Netflix in full HD.

"Cannon Busters" is another notable title from this announcement, as it is created by LeSean Thomas of "The Boondocks" fame. It follows the adventures of a robot named S.A.M. as it finds a friend.

Fantasy epic meets crime procedural as Production I.G. screens "The Beginning" for Netflix. "Sword Gai: The Animation" provides the action element in the lineup as it introduces Gai, a young orphan who was gifted, or cursed, with a demonic sword.

Lighter fare in the Netflix reveal include "Lost Song," which is about two women who learn the magic of songs, and "Rilakkuma," a fluffy feature about a sentient stuffed bear. "Children of the Whales" brings the light color of Abi Umeda's manga title as the inhabitants of a magical island meets the outside world for the first time.

Meanwhile, school life collides with the gambling underground as "Kakegurui" delves into the details of casinos, pachinko parlors, and hustling in general.

The video below offers an early look at "Godzilla: Monster Planet" by TOHO animation, coming to Netflix.