Netflix August 2017: Original Documentaries and Movies to Launch Next Month

Netflix is known for creating and producing original films and series that have become a hit to their subscribers, even with non-subscribers. The streaming service will be launching several more titles for the month of August.

Facebook/Defenders "The Defenders" premieres on Netflix next month.

The documentary "Icarus," to be released on Aug. 4, tells the story of the Russian doping scandal. Netflix paid $5 million to produce this documentary, which already premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last January, according to What's on Netflix.

One of the interesting original films that Netflix will debut next month is a reboot titled "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later." The film continues the story of the original film, bringing back Amy Poehler, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks and Kristen Wiig to reprise their roles.

Another Netflix Original series titled "Atypical" will follow the story of Sam, portrayed by Keir Gilchrist, an 18-year-old who tries to grasp young adulthood with the struggles of dealing with autism and a protective mother, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh.

"Naked" is one original that will surely bring a lot of laughs. The comedic series features Marlon Wayans, who is famous for starring in "White Chicks," as a character who wakes up without any piece of clothing in an elevator every day. Wayans' character, unfortunately, finds himself dealing with different groups daily who catch him naked on the elevator.

The biggest release for the month of August is Marvel's "The Defenders," starring Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Finn Jones as Iron Fist, Mike Colter as Luke Cage and Sigourney Weaver as the villainous force that is Alexandra. The coming together of The Defenders in a Netflix series has long been anticipated since the network began collaborating with Marvel with solo hero debuts.

Netflix will also have a remake of "Death Note," which will be available on Aug. 25 for viewers to judge if it will be just as good with the original film.