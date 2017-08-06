Netflix August 2017 Releases: Best New Movies and TV Shows This Month

Reuters/Mike Blake The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California, U.S., on October 14, 2014.

"Death Note," the controversial American adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series, is hitting Netflix this month. What other new movies and series are worth watching out for?

Directed by Adam Wingard, "Death Note" tells the story of a young guy named Light (Nat Wolff), who one day stumbles upon the titular book that belongs to the god of death, Ryuk. This said book has the power to instantly kill anyone whose name is written on its pages. It is this immense control over life and death that will eventually send him spiraling into darkness with the enigmatic and highly intelligent detective L (Keith Stanfield) on his tail.

This Netflix original movie, which also stars Willem Dafoe as the voice of Ryuk, will premiere on Friday, Aug. 25. Also premiering on this day are the crime-drama, "I.T.," starring Pierce Brosnan, and the black comedy, "The D Train," starring Jack Black and James Marsden.

The Camp Firewood gang are also gracing Netflix this month on "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later," the eight-episode follow-up to the 2001 satirical comedy cult classic. The series, which is already available for streaming, brings together Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, and Paul Rudd from the original movie.

"Marvel's The Defenders," which premieres on Friday, Aug. 18, is the much-awaited ensemble mini-series that will bring together Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist (Finn Jones.

The series will reportedly explore the fallout of the final scene on "Marvel's Daredevil," wherein Matt confessed to his friend, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), that he is the Daredevil. Sigourney Weaver will also be joining the cast as Alexandra, the "really smart" and "very in charge" head of a mysterious, ancient organization.

For the full list of new movies and new and returning series coming this August on Netflix, check out Independent and Vulture.