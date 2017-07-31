Netflix August 2017: 'The Matrix' Movies, New Marvel Series Arrive This Month

Facebook/defenders Marvel's "The Defenders" premieres on Netflix on Aug. 18.

In August 2017, subscribers of the streaming platform Netflix can once again binge-watch new series and movies, including several "The Matrix" installments as well as the anticipated new show from Marvel titled "The Defenders."

As soon as August starts on Tuesday, fans of "The Matrix" franchise can enjoy "The Matrix," "The Matrix Reloaded," and "The Matrix Revolutions."

Also on Aug. 1, Netflix subscribers can start watching the funny and spooky adventures of "The Addams Family." On the same day, Netflix will start streaming the movie "Cloud Atlas," which stars Tom Hanks, Halle Berry and Jim Broadbent. The Quentin Tarantino classic film "Jackie Brown" is also available starting Tuesday.

Netflix subscribers can also watch Michael Keaton portray Ray Kroc — the man attributed with the multibillion dollar success of McDonald's — in the biographical film "The Founder" starting Aug. 2.

Almost every day until the end of August, more titles will be added to the Netflix library such as thriller movies "Icarus" and "Holes" on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, respectively.

Other arriving films include the animated movies "Sing" (Aug. 3) and "Arthur and the Invisibles" (Aug. 13), "21" (Aug. 15), Sean Penn and Dakota Fanning's heart-rending "I Am Sam" (Aug. 18), romantic comedy and fantasy movie "Beautiful Creatures" (Aug. 21), the live-action adaptation of hit Japanese manga "Death Note" (Aug. 25), "Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack" (Aug. 29), "Be Afraid" (Aug. 31) and more.

As mentioned, Marvel's "The Defenders" season 1 premieres this month on Friday, Aug. 18. Based on the same title comics, the miniseries will bring together four favorite heroes namely Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). All four characters have already debuted on each of their standalone series on Netflix.

Meanwhile, there are several other first-season series to also premiere on Netflix this month, such as "Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ" (Aug. 1), "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later" (Aug. 4), "Atypical" (Aug. 11), "Murderous Affair" (Aug. 15), "The Good Place" (Aug. 29) and more.

Fans of "Once Upon a Time" can also re-watch or catch up on the show's sixth season starting on Aug. 25.

Netflix provides a free trial good for a month for new subscribers, while standard high-definition streaming costs $10 monthly.