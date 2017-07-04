Netflix Brings Back 'Sense8' After Cancellation; Show Returns in 2018

"Sense8" has a special gift to fans coming in 2018. The hit Netflix show is returning to the streaming giant for a two-hour finale special.

Facebook/Sense8TV "Sense8" season 2 promotional image.

"After seeing that the cancellation was a total cluster, we decided to give 'Sense8' fans the ending they totally deserve," Netflix said in a statement, The Hollywood Reporter wrote. This is the second feature-length special coming from "Sense8." In December 2016, Netflix released a two-hour Christmas special to bridge the long gap between the first and second seasons.

The news was confirmed by co-creator Lana Wachowski, who created the sci-fi series with sister Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski. In a letter, Wachowski revealed that she fell into a "fairly serious" depression after the series was cancelled in June, just after two seasons on air.

"The outpouring of love and grief that came in the wake of the news that Sense8 would not be continuing was so intense that I often found myself unable to open my own email," Wachowski wrote.

She added that it was the fans' love for the show that ultimately brought "Sense8" back to life.

"Sense8" season 2 ended with a major cliffhanger wherein Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) was taken by the Whispers. With Wolfgang's life at stake, his sensate cluster unites to save him and the entire group.

Netflix announced in June that it was no longer renewing "Sense8" for a third season. The online streaming company explained that the show did not attract a large enough following that would justify the $9 million per-episode cost of production, The Guardian reported.

The decision caused outrage among fans, especially the LGBTI community as "Sense8" was one of the few shows in mainstream media that featured openly gay characters as part of the main ensemble. Moreover, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and/or intersex (LGBTI) community took offense at the cancellation because the announcement was made during the first week of pride month, an annual event that was featured several times on the show.

No official release date was revealed for the 2018 "Sense8" special.