Netflix February 2017 Lineup: A Horror-Comedy Series and a Valentine Special Among the New Releases

A new month means a new set of movies and TV programs from Netflix that couch potatoes can binge-watch. Just one more day and a slew of new movies, TV shows and even a couple of the company's original productions are arriving to subscribers.

Netflix Sheila (Barrymore) and Joel (Olyphant) in "Santa Clarita Diet" promo still

Top on the list of new narratives by Netflix is Drew Barrymore's "Santa Clarita Diet." The horror-comedy series follows a couple, Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore), who in an unusual twist of fate had the latter turn into a zombie living on human flesh. Another one is a Valentine special drama film exclusively made for the streaming giant, titled "Girlfriend's Day." Produced and written, as well as starred in by "Better Call Saul" actor, Bob Odenkirk, the project follows a has-been greeting card writer, Ray (Odenkirk), and his fateful encounter with Cardie (Amber Tamblyn), which will help him get back to the pinnacle of his career.

Meanwhile, some TV series heavy hitters are also scheduled to arrive on Netflix, including the critically acclaimed "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson." Originally premiering last year on FX, the narrative was mined from one of the most controversial cases in American history and shows a closer look at the tumultuous happenings during the much-publicized court hearings.

Meanwhile, for those who are looking for shorter narratives, or movies, the February lineup boasts a couple of good choices. Although not as extensive as the January roster, these films are nonetheless enough to keep movie buffs excited. "Finding Dory," the much-awaited sequel to "Finding Nemo," arrives at the streaming platform on the very first day of the new month. In addition, 2008's "Milk," which has nabbed eight Academy Awards nomination in the following year, also lands on the video-on-demand service.

For those looking for a more fun, laid-back flick, last year's dark animated comedy "Sausage Party," as well as Channing Tatum's stripper movie "Magic Mike," are highly recommended.

Check the complete list of all the media content coming to Netflix tomorrow. See also the list below for the first- and second-week of February treats.

On Feb. 1, subscribers will get to see "Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks," "Babe," "Babe: Pig in the City," "Balto," "Balto 2: Wolf Quest," "Balto 3: Wings of Change," "Contact," "Corpse Bride," "Finding Dory," "Eleven P.M.," "From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story," "Gun Runners," "Hell-Bound Train," "Highly Strung," "Hot Biskits," "I Am Sun Mu," "Invincible," "Les beaux malaises: Seasons 1–4," "Magic Mike," "Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1," "Mother with a Gun," "Paris Is Burning," "Project X," "Silver Streak," "The Blair Witch Project," "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe," "The Five Heartbeats, "The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1–2," "The Girl from Chicago," "The Longest Day," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Twilight" and "Women in Gold."

"American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" and "Frequency: Season 1" arrives on Feb. 2, while "Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (Netflix original)," "Imperial Dreams (Netflix original)" and "Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix original)" will be available for streaming on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 4, viewers will get to watch "Superbad"; on Feb. 5 "Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It" and "Los herederos"; Feb. 6 "Girls Lost" and "Me, Myself and Her"; Feb. 7 "Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special (Netflix original)"; Feb. 8 "Tiempos Felices" and "Girl Asleep"; and on Feb. 10 "Abstract: The Art of Design" and "David Brent: Life on the Road (Netflix original)."