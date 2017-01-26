Netflix for Android News Update: TV Shows, Movies Can Now Be Saved to SD Card for Hassle-Free Viewing

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Android users can now watch their favorite shows and movies on Netflix without hassle. Netflix has recently simplified its features, allowing users to save the videos to an SD card.

Reuters/Gonzalo FuentesAn illustration photo shows the logo of Netflix the American provider of on-demand Internet streaming media in Paris, September 15, 2014.

Subscribers of Netflix can now start downloading their selected TV shows or movies so that they can watch them without having to connect to the internet. This all-new Netflix update also allows users to queue their favorite videos and watch them whenever, wherever.

Netflix has announced this on its Twitter page just yesterday. The post reads, "Android Users — You can now download to your SD card so there's always room for more."

Android Users – You can now download to your SD card so there's always room for more. pic.twitter.com/Uqt2GSjPw5 — Netflix US (@netflix) January 24, 2017 Twitter/Netflix US

The only thing that should be considered is the size of SD card that should be used. Considering that a lot of available videos are up for grabs, a 256 GB of storage space is enough to get the videos running while offline.

This particular update is one good advantage that Android owners have against the iOS users. This is due to the fact that iPhone does not have any expandable storage available, though iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus already have extra built-in memory storage.

Android allows the users to choose where to save their videos, whether they want it stored on the SD card on their device's memory.

In an interview with Engadget, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that videos can be saved to multiple SD cards.

"However, there are limits to how many simultaneous downloads a member can download at one time, along with limits on how long a download will remain accessible. This ensures that the feature is being used for its intended purpose," the representative disclaimed.

To prevent piracy, the video can only be played on the device it was originally downloaded to. Those who want to start downloading their favorite shows or movies can go to their App Settings, look for Download Location option and choose to save it to the SD card. Then, open the Netflix app and start the download.