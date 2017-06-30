Netflix Hacker 'The Dark Overlord's' Twitter Account Suspended

Twitter recently took down the account of The Dark Overlord after the latter leaked sensitive data on the microblogging site.

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/IllustrationA hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.

The Dark Overlord is a group of hackers known for leaking "Orange is the New Black" season 5 weeks before the show's official premiere date.

Previously, the group hacked into an audio post-production facility named Larson Studios that had done some work on "Orange is the New Black." Despite being paid $50,000 worth of ransom by the giant media streaming network, the hackers did not hold up their end of the deal and still leaked the Netflix series.

Aside from "Orange is the New Black," ABC's new game show "Harvey's Funderdome" also fell prey to the hackers. The Dark Overlord reportedly filched some of ABC's media and threatened the network just as they had threatened Netflix. However, ABC took the threat lightly and the hackers leaked the game show as well.

On their Twitter account, The Dark Overlord posted: "Time to play another round. We're following through on our threats as we always do. If you prefer your meat bloody, we're serving it bloody as can be. We're another piece from the world of unaired mainstream media account."

Although The Dark Overlord was able to walk off with their crimes against the aforementioned networks, Twitter has already stepped in to suspend the group's account. This came after the hackers leaked highly sensitive data from a health care company based in Beverly Hills.

Before The Dark Overlord started hacking into big media companies' accounts for ransom, another group known as OurMine also made headlines earlier this year after hacking several high-profile Twitter accounts, including that of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's and Google chief executive Sundar Pichai's. The hackers also hacked Netflix's Twitter account, where they posted, "Don't worry we are just testing your security."

Meanwhile, there are speculations that The Dark Overlord has a backup account so the hackers can still leak media projects despite their Twitter account's suspension.