Netflix Invests in 'The Simpsons' Creator's Newest Animated Series Titled 'Disenchantment'

Reuters/Mike Blake Netflix to release Matt Groening's "Disenchantment"

First founded in 1997, Netflix has been steadily growing in the number of subscriptions it receives every year. Now at an all-time high, the streaming giant deals with a lot of expectations and pressure to be the best among its competitors. And in a recent move to fulfill that mission, Netflix has announced that it has ordered 20 episodes of Matt Groening's "Disenchantment."

"Matt Groening's brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn't be happier to work with him on Disenchantment," said Cindy Holland, vice president, Original Content for Netflix, as reported by the streaming giant's press release. "The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it's a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans."

According to reports, Groening, who is popular for creating the iconic "The Simpsons," seeks to portray everything that life is about. "Disenchantment will be about the different aspects of life that humans experience in their daily lives, including death, love, and sex. Ultimately, Groening's "Disenchantment" seeks to instill courage, bravery, and endurance in its audiences.

The upcoming Netflix animated series will feature the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre, along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. Viewers will be treated to a sneak peek of what it is like to live in a crumbling universe as a liquor-loving princess with an elf companion and a personal demon. Along the way, the main cast will go through different supernatural elements meant to discourage them as well as make them stronger.

"Disenchantment" is animated by Rough Draft Studios, which also created the critically acclaimed "Futurama." Groening's series will begin its premiere with the first 10 episodes sometime in 2018.