Netflix Is Remaking Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It'; Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed

"She's Gotta Have It" fans are getting a whole lot more of Nola Darling in the future. The phenomenal 1986 comedy-drama film, written and directed by Spike Lee, is to be remade as a 10-part television series for Netflix.

YouTube/NetflixActress DeWanda Wise stars as Nola Darling in Netflix's "She's Gotta Have It."

To help everyone prepare, Netflix has released a first-look teaser during the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday, June 25. The 15-second video gives fans a brief glimpse at Nola's (DeWanda Wise) life as she struggles to define herself. The video also confirmed that the TV adaptation will premiere on Thanksgiving Day.

Similar to the premise of the indie film, "She's Gotta Have It" centers on Nola, a Brooklyn-based artist in her late 20s struggling to divide her time among her friends, her job and her three lovers — the courteous and well-meaning, Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent); the immature, motor-mouthed, Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos); and the self-obsessed model, Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony).

Nola is attracted to Jamie, Mars, and Greer but refuses to commit to any of them, cherishing her personal freedom instead. However, each man wants her for himself.

Spike will direct all 10 episodes of the TV series, while his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, will serve as an executive producer. Lynn Nottage and Barry Michael Cooper will also serve as producers.

"'She's Gotta Have It' has a very special place in my heart," Spike said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "We shot this film in 12 days (2 six day weeks) way back in the back of the hot summer of 1985 for a mere total of $175,000. Funds that we begged, borrowed and what not to get that money. This is the 1st official Spike Lee feature film joint and everything that we have been blessed with in this tough business of film all have been due to 'SGHI,'" he added.