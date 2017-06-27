Netflix July 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: Lineup Includes Titanic, Pretty Little Liars Season 7B

Netflix subscribers are in for a treat this July, as a bunch of blockbuster movies and popular television series will be added to the streaming service's lineup.

Facebook/TitanicMovie"Titanic" will air on Netflix streaming service this July.

"Star War" fanatics will be excited to learn that "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" will be part of the roster next month, together with classics like "Titanic," "Land Before Time" and "Free Willy."

The full list of offerings also revealed that season 7B of "Pretty Little Liars" will be available on July 20. The Freeform series is just about to finish airing its final season and many fans have yet to get over the fact that their favorite show will be gone after a seven-year run.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly has listed what it considers to be the best movies in the July lineup.

First on the list is James Cameron's masterpiece, "Titanic," followed closely by Steven Spielberg's "E.T the Extra-Terrestrial." Both will be available on July 1. Other movies to air on the first day of the month are "Punch-drunk Love," an Adam Sandler drama-thriller; "The Land Before Time," a 69-minute animation that featured Littlefoot (Gabriel Damon), a young plant-eating dinosaur; and "Best in Show," a comedy film directed by Christopher Guest that revolved around the Mayflower Dog Show.

Meanwhile, "Lion," starring Dev Patel, will be viewable on July 9. The movie is a nominee for Best Picture at this year's Oscars. The Netflix original film "To the Bone" will then air on July 14 and is based on director Marti Noxon's own experiences with anorexia and bulimia. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" will be available on July 18, while viewers can watch "The Incredible Jessica James," another Netflix original, on July 28. The latter featured Jessica Williams in a breakout role as an aspiring playwright in New York who fell in love with a divorced man (Chris O'Dowd).

"After The Reality," "Checkpoint," "Dark Night," and "Taking Earth" are also some of the movies that will be available this July.