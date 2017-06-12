Netflix June 2017 New Movies: Streaming Service Brings Nostalgia to Viewers

Netflix has welcomed the month of June with iconic films from the past.

Facebook/NetflixA new month means a new set of movies added to the Netflix library.

As reported by Popsugar, the streaming service, on June 1st, brought in 2004 films such as Jennifer Garner's popular fantasy-romance film "13 Going on 30" wherein a 13-year-old kid's wish to be "30, flirty, and thriving" came true overnight; as well as Halle Berry's anti-hero movie "Catwoman."

The 2006 film "The Queen," which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II after the tragic death of Princess Diana, is also now available on Netflix. It stars Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for her role in the film.

Another notable arrival in Netflix is comedy-drama film "The Bucket List," which stars Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson, who play a pair of terminally ill buddies who embark on an adventure of a lifetime before they die. This was released back in 2007, just like Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, and Mark Ruffalo's film "Zodiac," which is also now available for streaming.

Other older films that have been added to Netflix's library are the 2000 live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," which stars Jim Carrey as the Christmas-hating Grinch; M. Night Shyamalan's 1999 mystery-drama film "The Sixth Sense," which tells the story of a young boy who sees deal people; the 1974 classic comedy "Young Frankenstein," which features Gene Wilder as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, who inherited his grandfather's castle in Transylvania; as well as the 1987 war drama "Full Metal Jacket," which is about a Marine officer going through the dehumanizing aftermath of the Vietnam war.

A newer film that has also been made available on Netflix is the 2015 sci-fi thriller "Vice," starring Bruce Willis. Furthermore, the popular 2016 Disney animated film "Moana" is scheduled to become available on June 20, according to Nola.

Another film to arrive on the same day is 2015 comedy-drama "Amar Akbar & Tony."