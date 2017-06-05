Netflix June 2017 New Movies: Thriller, Horror, Heroism, and Survival Invade Streaming Site's Movie Library This Month

"Moana," "Young Frankenstein," and "Zodiac" are coming to online streaming service Netflix this month.

Reuters/Mike BlakeThe Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California, U.S., on October 14, 2014.

A brand new month also means more additions to Netflix's movie library, and subscribers of the popular site are sure to find something to satisfy their cravings for some cinematic inspiration, thrill, and nostalgia.

The first day of the month has already ushered in quite a stellar list, beginning with the 1974 movie, "Young Frankenstein," which stars the mad scientist duo of Mel Brooks and the late Gene Wilder. The movie parodies old monster movies, especially the "Frankenstein" lore, and in its time, it has even led Wilder to one of the best performances of his acting career.

"13 Going on 30" has also come to Netflix this month, featuring Jennifer Garner in an outstanding performance as a 13-year-old girl who one day wished to grow up and eventually had that wish come true. It's a retooling of the Tom Hanks movie "Big," but with a more romantic angle. It also stars Mark Ruffalo, Judy Greer, and Andy Serkis.

David Fincher's 2007 mystery-thriller "Zodiac" has also been released on Netflix. The movie also stars Ruffalo, along with his good friend Robert Downey Jr. "Zodiac" is the first of four movies that Ruffalo and Downey Jr. has starred in together, and it features the stories about and investigations into the infamous Zodiac Killer, who prowled the San Francisco Bay Area from the late 1960s to the early 1970s.

The 20th of June will also be ushering in the Oscar-nominated animated Disney princess movie "Moana," which is about a young Polynesian princess who goes on a dangerous journey to find salvation for her blight-stricken island. Then, on the 28th, another young girl on a mission to save her animal friend will be featured in the South Korean action-adventure Netflix original movie"Okja," which was directed by Boon Joon-ho.

Other movies coming to Netflix this month include "Catfight," "Full Metal Jacket," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "The Sixth Sense," "Daughters of the Dust," and "No Escape," among others.