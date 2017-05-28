Netflix June 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: Disney's 'Moana,' 'Agents of SHIELD' and More Coming

Netflix users will have a packed viewing schedule this summer as a long list of shows are either making their debut appearance soon or will be coming back to the media streaming giant. What are some of the highlight shows coming to Netflix this coming June?

Reuters/Mike BlakeThe Netflix sign on is shown on an iPad in Encinitas, California.

The highly anticipated comeback of "Orange is the New Black" is one of the headliners leading the pack of shows coming to Netflix this summer, according to IGN. The show could be blacker than orange with their upcoming season, as Emmy has just ruled that the show does not really qualify for the "Comedy" nomination anymore with the new tone of their show.

A deal with the CW brought more big shows to Netflix' content collection as well, with big names like "Arrow," "The 100," and possible "The Flash" also making their way over with their new seasons, as soon as the current run of these shows wrap up their respective season finales. More shows in this vein are also getting added for summer binge viewing by Netflix fans New seasons of "Zodiac," "Full Metal Jacket," "My Left Foot," and "The Sixth Sense" will be arriving on the Netflix menu this coming June.

An arrangement with Disney will bring about some of the production giant's animated features sooner to the Netflix crowd. "Moana" will be streamed by Netflix as early as the middle of June, barely six months after its release in theaters. More content from Disney are expected to trickle in over the following months as well.

Meanwhile, some movies are wrapping up their term with Netflix, and are leaving soon. Viewers can catch some of these movies and shows before they leave Netflix, as listed by Hollywood Reporter. These include "D2: The Mighty Ducks," and "Serendipity." "The Blair Witch Project," "The Prince & Me" and "The Good Guys," among others, will also be making their exit from the streaming service on June 1.