Netflix June 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: 'Orange Is the New Black,' Moana,' 'The Ranch' and More

Netflix will have a lot in store for film and television fanatics this June, including new seasons of the streaming giant's hit original shows as well as movies.

(Photo: Youtube/Netflix)A screenshot from the first look video of "Orange Is the New Black" season 5.

On June 2, the long-awaited second season of "Flaked" will premiere and a week later, Netflix will release the long-awaited fifth season of "Orange Is the New Black."

On June 16, the third season of "The Ranch" will also premiere while the first season "El Chapo" will also be made available on that day as well.

On June 23, Netflix will premiere a brand-new comedy-drama television series titled "GLOW," which follows the story of struggling actress Ruth Wilder (Allison Brie), who is invited to the fledgling professional wrestling promotion called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW).

A week later, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch a new thriller series, "Gypsy," which stars Naomi Watts as a therapist named Jean Holloway, who develops intimate and dangerous relationships with her patients' loved ones.

The latest seasons of "Arrow," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Quantico," "The 100," "Grey's Anatomy" and many others will also be available to binge-watch this June on Netflix.

As for the films coming to the streaming giant, a lot of blockbusters, new and old, should keep movie fanatics busy including animated hits "Moana" and "Trolls."

The month of June will also allow Netflix subscribers to watch some classics on their must-watch movie list including the 1987 war film "Full Metal Jacket," the unforgettable 1999 supernatural horror-thriller "The Sixth Sense," the 1974 comedy horror "Young Frankenstein" and the 2004 romantic comedy fantasy film "13 Going on 30."

Netflix is also releasing an original thriller film titled "You Got Me," which stars Bella Thorne as a sexy out-of-towner named Holly who spends the night with Tyler (Taylor John Smith) after he gets in a big fight with his perfect girlfriend Alison (Halton Sage), a night that will change the course of his life for the worse.

Check out all the shows and films coming to Netflix this June here.