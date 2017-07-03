Netflix Lineup July 2017: Newly-Added Family Movies and Shows to Watch During the 4th of July Holidays

REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO -- The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

With a lot of activities happening in various cities and towns during the 4th of July holidays, nothing beats spending quality time with the family at home.

If going out is not an option, one of the best stay-at-home activities is watching good movies and TV shows. Luckily, streaming services like Netflix are filled with old and new titles that can be watched by all of the family members at any chosen time.

Since Friday, July 1, there have been several new titles added to Netflix's lineup that depict good moral lessons while not skipping their entertainment aspect. Kids will enjoy learning how misfit orphan Jesse (Jason James Richter) became a better kid after he found a new friend in a young Orca whale in the movie "Free Willy."

This month, Netflix also added the 1982 film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," which showed the genuine friendship between three siblings living in California and an alien creature they found, who they later on named E.T.

For much younger viewers, Netflix has a long list of animated films. This includes "The Land Before Time," "The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure," and "The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving" — the first three films in a franchise that mainly features the story of friendship among dinosaurs. The main characters include an Apatosaurus named Littlefoot, a Triceratops called Cera, a Pteranodon named Petrie, a Saurolophus they call Ducky, and a Stegosaurus named Spike.

Meanwhile, families can also enjoy watching the fantasy movie "Albion: The Enchanted Stallion." Its story revolves around a 12-year-old girl named Evie (Avery Arendes), who was brought to the mystical realm of Albion by fate — with the help of a magical black stallion — where she is destined to save an entire generation.

For families who are fans of "Star Trek," they can learn more about the films in a different way as the documentary "The Truth Is in the Stars" tackles how the franchise has influenced the field of real-world science. Show host William Shatner goes on to interview personalities from the entertainment business and science field, which include Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Professor Stephen Hawking and more.

Netflix has also added "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" that features the funny, wild animals who get lost in Africa and are trying to find their way home to the Central Park Zoo in New York. The movie stars Ben Stiller as Alex the lion, Chris Rock as Marty the Zebra, David Schwimmer as Melman the giraffe, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Gloria the hippopotamus.