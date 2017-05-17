Netflix May 2017 New Movies, TV Shows: Netflix Adds and Removes Titles for May 2017

Netflix will add new movies and TV shows in its lineup halfway through May 2017.

Facebook/HouseofCardsNetflix will drop the latest episodes of "House of Cards" on May 30.

Based on reports, the streaming service provider is expected to update its roster of shows and movies this month by adding new titles. It also means that it must remove some of its old titles to make way for the new ones.

On Thursday, May 18, the eighth season of "Royal Pains" and the full first season of "Riverdale" will be uploaded on Netflix. Then on Friday, May 19, season 3 of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" will be added in the roster, along with "BLAME!," "The Keepers" season 1, and "Laerte-se."

For Sunday, May 21, the 2017-released "What's With Wheat" will be uploaded. It will be followed by 2017's "They Call Us Monsters" and 2009's "Inglourious Basterds" on Monday, May 22. Then on Tuesday, May 23, the "Dig Two Graves" will be released with "Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King."

The list of new movies and TV series also includes "Southpaw" on Wednesday, May 24, "Believe," "Bloodline" season 3, "I am Jane Doe," "Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower," and "War Machine" on Friday, May 26, as well as "Forever Pure" and "A New High" on Monday, May 29.

Then on Tuesday, May 30, the highly anticipated return of "House of Cards" for season 5 will finally arrive. It will come with the second season of "F Is for Family," "Marvel's Doctor Strange," "Masterminds," and "Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust."

On the other hand, other reports mention that seasons 9 and 10 of "American Dad!" will be removed on Wednesday, May 17. It will be followed by the removal of "Step Up" on Friday, May 19, and the first three seasons of "Graceland."

Netflix is expected to release a new set of movie and TV show titles before the end of the month to excite its subscribers for its offering for June 2017.