Netflix May 2017 New Movies, TV Shows Review: Netflix Originals, Hit Hollywood Films Coming to Streaming Service Next Month

With summer just around the corner, Netflix has announced its lineup of movies, documentaries and TV shows coming to the website in May. Next month, the streaming giant will offer a broad range of original TV shows and some of Hollywood's most popular hits, including "Fantastic Four," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Jurassic Park." Hit TV series "House of Cards," which returns for its fifth season, is also coming to Netflix next month.

Netflix takes viewers by surprise as it brings dozens of new titles that they probably didn't even know were coming. But while it brings in new titles next month, viewers shouldn't expect the new titles to take over the network's original programming, as May also marks the big return of some of Netflix's original titles like "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Sense8," "Bloodline," "Master of None," "F is for Family" and "Chelsea."

Other titles coming to Netflix are "Don't Think Twice," "American Experience: The Big Burn," and satire war film "War Machine," which features a touch of dark comedy. Netflix is also releasing two animated films and British comedy "Mindhorn," which is described by Rotten Tomatoes as "a cult comedy classic in waiting.

Here is the complete list:

May 1:

"American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)"

"American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)"

"Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)"

"Blood on the Mountain (2016)"

"Chaahat (1996)"

"Chocolat (2000)"

"Decanted (2016)"

"Don't Think Twice (2016)"

"Drifter (2017)"

"Forrest Gump (1994)"

"Happy Feet (2006)"

"In the Shadow of Iris" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

"Love (2015)"

"Losing Sight of Shore (2017)"

"Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)"

"Nerdland (2016)"

"Raja Hindustani (1996)"

"Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)"

"Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)"

May 2:

"Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)"

"Hija De La Laguna (2015)"

"Maria Bamford: Old Baby" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)"

May 5:

"Chelsea: Season 2" (streaming every Friday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

"Kazoops!: Season 3" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Sense8: Season 2" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Simplemente Manu NNa" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Last Kingdom: Season 2" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Mars Generation" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 6

"Cold War 2 (2016)"

"When the Bough Breaks (2017)"

May 7

"LoveTrue (2016)"

"Stake Land II (2016)"

"The Host (2013)"

May 8

"Beyond the Gates (2016)"

"Hunter Gatherer (2016)"

May 9

"Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)"

"All We Had (2016)"

May 10

"El apóstata (2015)"

"The Adventure Club (2016)"

May 11

"Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)"

"The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)"

May 12

"All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Anne with an E: Season 1" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Get Me Roger Stone" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Master of None: Season 2" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Mindhorn" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

"Sahara" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

May 15

"Command and Control (2016)"

"Cave (2016)"

"Lovesong (2016)"

"Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)"

"The Intent (2016)"

May 16

"Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Break-Up (2006)"

"The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)"

May 18

"Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)"

"Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)"

May 19

"BLAME!" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

"Laerte-se" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Keepers: Season 1" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 21

"What's With Wheat (2017)"

May 22

"Inglourious Basterds (2009)"

"They Call Us Monsters (2017)"

May 23

"Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King" —NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Dig Two Graves (2014)"

May 24

"Southpaw (2015)"

May 26

"Believe (2016)"

"Bloodline: Season 3" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"I am Jane Doe (2017)"

"Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"War Machine" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

May 28

"Bunk'd: Season 2 (2016)"

May 29

"Forever Pure (2016)"

"A New High (2015)"

May 30

"F is for Family: Season 2" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"House of Cards: Season 5" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)"

"Masterminds"

"Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL