Netflix Movies, TV Shows August 2017 List Update: Titles to Catch Before They Leave Streaming Service Next Month

Facebook/TheMatrixMovie "The Matrix" trilogy is set to air on streaming service Netflix this coming August.

Netflix fans had a Summer blast with the San Diego Comic-Con and the flood of revelations and new releases that came with it. As the craze settles down, what shows will be coming and going on Netflix this August?

For ongoing series, the highlight of the coming month is the Marvel cross-over series "The Defenders," coming on Aug. 18. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and the Iron Fist will team up in a couple of weeks, which is a must-see for Marvel fans on the streaming service.

The Western adaptation of anime series "Death Note" will run as a Netflix Original Movie and it will premiere on Aug. 25. Fans would then be able to see if it lives up to the hype of the original. Kids shows will have an update as well, with "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Voltron: Legendary Defender" coming just before the end of August.

Subscribers can relive the 2000 hype as "The Matrix" trilogy comes to Netflix as early as Aug. 1. "Practical Magic" and "I am Sam" will also be added to the streaming site to appeal to romance and drama buffs.

Shows to catch before they're pulled out of Netflix include all seven seasons of "The League," which is on its way to exit the streaming service on Aug. 30. Four seasons of "American Dad!" and "Revenge" will also make their way out of Netflix after this month, along with movies "10 Things I Hate About You" and "Superbad," as noted by Lifehacker.

Anime fans will want to get their fill of the five seasons of "Hunter X Hunter" before it expires from Netflix on Aug. 1. Two DC Comics series are also ending as well, with two seasons of "Justice League" and another two runs of "Justice League Unlimited" leaving the site at the start of August.

The last season of "CSI: NY" is also due to exit Netflix by Aug. 22, as the show gets replaced by several new Netflix Original Series including "Atypical," "True and The Rainbow Kingdom," and "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later."