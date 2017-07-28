Netflix Movies, TV Shows Disappearing August 2017: Here's the Full List

Reuters/Mike Blake The Netflix sign on is shown on an iPad. Users on Verizon Wireless have reported that Netflix's speed test tool looks to cap out at 10 Mbps.

As Netflix continues to spend money licensing content and making its own shows and movies, subscribers are bound to not run out of great things to watch on the streaming site. In fact, next month, more shows are coming to Netflix as the network tries to bring something new to the table.

The full list provided by Netflix reveals must-watch titles, including the second season of the original Netflix series "Wet Hot American Summer." It has also partnered with Marvel in creating "The Defenders," which features a gathering of four of Netflix's most fan-favorite superheroes for the first time.

One of the most highly anticipated offers next month is Netflix's movie adaptation of the popular Japanese manga "Death Note," which was a major hit not only in Japan but in several other countries around the world. Other new titles include "A Cinderella Story," "Bad Santa," "Cloud Atlas," "Everyone's Hero," "Innerspace" and "Jackie Brown."

Meanwhile, some of Netflix's best shows are also leaving the streaming site next month. Earlier this week, it released the full list of titles that will disappear in August, giving their fans a chance to watch them one last time before they ultimately leave the network.

Here is the full list of titles that are leaving Netflix next month:

Exiting Aug. 1, 2017

10 Things I Hate About You

Justice League Unlimited: Season 1 - Season 2

Justice League: Season 1 - Season 2

Babe

Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4

Babe: Pig in the City

Beneath the Helmet

Black Widow

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

Electric Slide

Elizabethtown

From the Terrace

From Time to Time

Goodbye World

Horsemen

Hunter X Hunter : Season 1 - Season 5

Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster

Malibu's Most Wanted

Prefontaine

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery

Teacher's Pet

The Delivery Man: Season 1

The Diabolical

The Heavy Water War: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Little Engine That Could

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Verdict

Young Justice: Season 1 - Season 2

Young@Heart

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Exiting Aug. 4, 2017

Superbad

Exiting Aug. 5, 2017

Pelican Dreams

Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

Exiting Aug. 6, 2017

Human Capital

The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1

Exiting Aug. 9, 2017

The Five Venoms

Exiting Aug. 10, 2017

Dope

Exiting Aug. 11, 2017

Four Blood Moons

Jesus People: The Movie

Patch Town

Two Days, One Night

Exiting Aug. 14, 2017

Drones

Food Matters

Exiting Aug. 15, 2017

American Dad!: Season 1 - Season 4

To Kill a Mockingbird

Changing Seas: Season 3 - Season 6

Close Quarter Battle: Season 1

The New Frontier: Season 1

Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1

Exiting Aug. 23, 2017

The Summer of Sangaile

Exiting Aug. 24, 2017

Gun Woman

Exiting Aug. 25, 2017

October Gale

Paratodos

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

Exiting Aug. 28, 2017

Revenge: Season 1 - Season 4

Exiting Aug. 30, 2017

The League: Season 1 - Season 7

Exiting Aug. 31, 2017

Space Warriors