Netflix Movies, TV Shows Disappearing August 2017: Here's the Full List
As Netflix continues to spend money licensing content and making its own shows and movies, subscribers are bound to not run out of great things to watch on the streaming site. In fact, next month, more shows are coming to Netflix as the network tries to bring something new to the table.
The full list provided by Netflix reveals must-watch titles, including the second season of the original Netflix series "Wet Hot American Summer." It has also partnered with Marvel in creating "The Defenders," which features a gathering of four of Netflix's most fan-favorite superheroes for the first time.
One of the most highly anticipated offers next month is Netflix's movie adaptation of the popular Japanese manga "Death Note," which was a major hit not only in Japan but in several other countries around the world. Other new titles include "A Cinderella Story," "Bad Santa," "Cloud Atlas," "Everyone's Hero," "Innerspace" and "Jackie Brown."
Meanwhile, some of Netflix's best shows are also leaving the streaming site next month. Earlier this week, it released the full list of titles that will disappear in August, giving their fans a chance to watch them one last time before they ultimately leave the network.
Here is the full list of titles that are leaving Netflix next month:
Exiting Aug. 1, 2017
10 Things I Hate About You
Justice League Unlimited: Season 1 - Season 2
Justice League: Season 1 - Season 2
Babe
Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
Babe: Pig in the City
Beneath the Helmet
Black Widow
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Electric Slide
Elizabethtown
From the Terrace
From Time to Time
Goodbye World
Horsemen
Hunter X Hunter : Season 1 - Season 5
Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
Malibu's Most Wanted
Prefontaine
Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
Teacher's Pet
The Delivery Man: Season 1
The Diabolical
The Heavy Water War: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Little Engine That Could
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
The Verdict
Young Justice: Season 1 - Season 2
Young@Heart
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Exiting Aug. 4, 2017
Superbad
Exiting Aug. 5, 2017
Pelican Dreams
Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
Exiting Aug. 6, 2017
Human Capital
The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1
Exiting Aug. 9, 2017
The Five Venoms
Exiting Aug. 10, 2017
Dope
Exiting Aug. 11, 2017
Four Blood Moons
Jesus People: The Movie
Patch Town
Two Days, One Night
Exiting Aug. 14, 2017
Drones
Food Matters
Exiting Aug. 15, 2017
American Dad!: Season 1 - Season 4
To Kill a Mockingbird
Changing Seas: Season 3 - Season 6
Close Quarter Battle: Season 1
The New Frontier: Season 1
Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1
Exiting Aug. 23, 2017
The Summer of Sangaile
Exiting Aug. 24, 2017
Gun Woman
Exiting Aug. 25, 2017
October Gale
Paratodos
The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
Exiting Aug. 28, 2017
Revenge: Season 1 - Season 4
Exiting Aug. 30, 2017
The League: Season 1 - Season 7
Exiting Aug. 31, 2017
Space Warriors