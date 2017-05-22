Netflix New Movies, TV Shows for June 2017: 'Orange Is the New Black', 'You Got Me' and More Originals Coming Next Month

June will be a big month for Netflix with a whole host of original shows as well as movies, classic and new, coming to the streaming giant to treat subscribers with some quality TV and film experience.

(Photo: Netflix)A promotional image from "Orange Is the New Black."

Netflix will kick things off in the series department with the second season of its Will Arnett-starrer "Flaked," which will drop on June 2.

Premiering the following week, June 9, is the long-awaited fifth season of "Orange Is the New Black," which was recently the subject of a leak and hacking. Some episodes appear to have found their way online, but it is next month that fans will get the full viewing experience.

On June 17, the second season of the comedy series "The Ranch" will hit Netflix. Ashton Kutcher will be back as Colt in 20 brand-new episodes.

A new comedy-drama series titled "Glow" will also premiere next month, June 23 to be exact. It follows the story of a struggling actress named Ruth Wilder played by Alison Brie, who auditions to be part of the newly established professional wrestling promotion called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling or GLOW.

The series will feature quite an ensemble including Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, Britney Young, Sydelle Noel and Britt Baron among many others.

On June 30, Netflix will drop a thriller "Gypsy," which will feature Naomi Watts as a therapist named Jean Holloway, who develops intimate and dangerous relationships with the people in the lives of her patients.

On the film side of things, Netflix will release an original thriller titled "You Get Me," which stars Bella Thorne as a sexy out-of-towner named Holly, who spends the night with Tyler (Taylor John Smith) after a big fight between him and his perfect girlfriend Alison (Halton Sage) sends him spiralling.

Blockbuster hits from Disney will also hit Netflix this June. One is the animated musical fantasy-adventure "Moana" and the other is "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."