Netflix New Movies, TV Shows September 2017: 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'The Secret Garden,' Originals Films Coming Next Month

The streaming giant will include the new version of "Beauty and the Beast," the classic '90s film "The Secret Garden" and other Netflix originals in its renewed collection for the month of September.

Facebook/NarcosNetflix Netflix renews its collection of films and series this September, which includes "Narcos" season 3.

Next month, Walt Disney Pictures' live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" will be streaming on Netflix this Sept. 19, E! News has confirmed. It features Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as LeFou, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.

The remake of the '90s animated film launched in theaters last March, grossing over $1.2 billion worldwide, earning the title of being the highest-grossing live-action musical in the history of films, highest grossing film of 2017, and ranked 10th highest grossing film ever.

Those who didn't have the chance to see it in theaters will be able to watch it on Netflix for free, as long as they are paid subscribers of the streaming giant.

Another '90s classic coming to Netflix in September is "The Secret Garden," Bustle confirmed.

The film is about Mary Lennox (Kate Maberly) who lives with her uncle in his mansion after her parents died in an earthquake in India. There, Mary befriends her sickly cousin Colin (Heydon Prowse) and the brother of the maid, Dickon (Andrew Knott). The three have adventures in the secret garden of the mansion, where they bring it back to life, at the same time, giving back Colin's life as well.

People will have the chance to relive their childhood once "The Secret Garden" starts streaming on Netflix next month.

Meanwhile, the streaming giant also has timely original films to give their subscribers something different to watch, away from the typical cable TV shows.

"Narcos" returns with its third season this Sept. 1, according to What's on Netflix, continuing the story of the drug cartel business even after Pablo Escobar's (Wagner Moura) death.

A documentary that begins streaming on Sept. 15 is "Strong Island," where Yance Ford records the events that led to the death of his brother, also revealing how his brother's murderer was allowed to walk free from the case.