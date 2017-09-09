Netflix News: Find Out Which Smartphones Exclusively Stream Shows and Movies in 4K HDR

REUTERS/Mike Blake The Netflix sign on is shown on an iPad in Encinitas, California, April 19,2013.

Recently, Netflix added more smartphone models on which they would support high-dynamic range and 4K resolution streaming.

Netflix is one of the leading streaming services that offer hundreds of films and TV shows for its subscribers. It is also known as one of the major producers of original content including award-winning series and movies.

HDR in TVs and other viewing devices enhances the contrast ratio and color accuracy that help make the images look closer to the real thing. Added to that, it also expands another very important TV setting — its brightness.

While Netflix is one of the primary providers of high-definition contents to its subscribers, its support for HDR streaming remains very exclusive as of the moment. In fact, there are only four premium smartphones where Netflix streams HDR content.

The most recent addition to that list is the newly-announced Galaxy Note 8. As Sam Mobile pointed out, Samsung started producing HDR-enabled smartphones several years ago. The HDR feature has been carried out and further enhanced with the release of the Galaxy S8, but for some reason, Netflix added HDR support exclusively to the Galaxy Note 8.

Notably, the Galaxy Note 8 is the first-ever Samsung device supported by Netflix for HDR content streaming despite the major success of other high-end Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy S7 and S8.

The other smartphones on which Netflix streams HDR content include the upcoming LG V30, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1 — and the list ends there.

While streaming Netflix in HD — which is available in almost every capable smartphone — is already a good watching experience, HDR and 4K resolution are undeniably on another level.

Meanwhile, Netflix supports Dolby Vision streaming — HDR's counterpart — on the LG G6.

For owners of the above-mentioned devices to experience streaming in 4K, HDR or Dolby Vision, they have to make sure that their Netflix app is updated with the latest patch.