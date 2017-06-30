Netflix Officially Picks Up 'F is For Family' For 3rd Season

Bill Burr's animated comedy series "F is for Family" has been renewed by Netflix for a third season.

Facebook/FisforFamilyNetflixEpisodes of "F is For Family" are now available for streaming on Netflix.

Series co-creator Burr announced the news through his Twitter account Thursday. "Really happy to announce there will be a season 3 of FIFF. Thanks to everyone for watching!" he wrote.

Set in the 1970s, "F is For Family" is loosely based on Burr's life. It follows the Murphy family during a time when not everyone is aware of political correctness, indoor smoking bans and helicopter parenting. Burr voices the lead character/Murphy patriarch Frank, along with other voice cast members, including Sam Rockwell, Debi Derryberry, Justin Long, Haley Reinhart and Laura Dern. The series is also co-created by Emmy winner Michael Price from "The Simpsons."

The program is the fifth collaboration between Burr and Netflix. The streaming giant previously aired four of Burr's stand-up comedy shows, including his latest "I'm Sorry You Feel That Way" special which came out earlier this year.

Speaking with Boston magazine in January, Burr said he has a good working relationship with Netflix because they give him more creative freedom. "... They're all cool," the comedian shared. "The great thing about them is I agree with 80 percent of their notes, which is unheard of. Their notes on the first season of 'F Is for Family' were like, 'Can you push it further?' It's usually the other way—the artist would create something, then the industry guys come in with their notes, and then you want to tear your hair out."

Unfortunately, there's no word yet on when the next season will air on Netflix. The entire first season was released in December 2015, while all 10 episodes of season 2 debuted in May of this year. It's likely that season 3 will premiere early next year since Netflix usually drops new installments of shows every year.

