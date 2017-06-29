Netflix 'Ozark' Air Date, Cast, Plot News: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney Are Involved in Drug Money in First Teaser [VIDEO]

Jason Bateman ("Arrested Development") and Laura Linney ("Nocturnal Animals") are in big trouble on Netflix's new show "Ozark." The new drama series about a couple involved in drug money laundering schemes will premiere on the streaming platform on July 21.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jason Bateman will face off a drug cartel head in Netflix's "Ozark," which launches in July.

Bateman plays Marty Byde who loses the trust of his employers who happen to run "the second largest drug cartel in Mexico." He and his wife Wendy (Linney) now have to pack up and uproot their family to ensure that they are safe from the cartel and the drug lord Del (Esai Morales).

The Bydes decide to move to Missouri, in a summer resort community at Ozark. But it's not always easy to wash down the $8 million that Marty stole from Del. "As that clock continues to tick, there are things he's forced to do that double down on the jeopardy," Bateman told Entertainment Weekly.

Aside from being the lead actor, Bateman serves as producer and also directed four of 10 episodes of "Ozark." Many compare his role as the Byde family man to Walter White on "Breaking Bad," who starts out as good but unravels his evilness and complexities episode after episode.

Bateman acknowledged that his acting resume is mostly filled with roles where he's always the good guy that playing a conflicted character in "Ozark" became a great challenge. "There's a physical danger, emotional danger, financial danger," he said. The Wrap noted the show has plenty of blood and violence.

Bateman also said "Ozark" season 1 will conclude with both an "education and an emancipation" even as a season 2 renewal could happen. The show was announced as in development in February 2016. Bill Dubuque ("The Accountant") wrote the episodes, with MRC and Aggregate producing the series. MRC brought "House of Cards" to Netflix. Check out the teaser to "Ozark" in the video below.