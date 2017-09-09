Netflix Picks Up 'Lady Dynamite' for Sophomore Season, Premiere Date Revealed

(Photo: Facebook/TheLadyDynamite) "Lady Dynamite" has been renewed for a second season.

The hit comedy has been confirmed for a sophomore run with a premiere set on Friday, Nov. 10. Lead star Maria Bamford announced the news Thursday evening on Twitter with a post that reads, "LOYAL CONSUMER. PREPARE TO ENJOY THIS CONTENT. THANK YOU." The actress also shared a link to a YouTube trailer for season 2.

In the 60-second clip, Bamford appears to be sitting in a futuristic conference room. A device with an artificial assistant (AI) assistant like Amazon's Alexa tells Bamford that her series has been picked up by Netflix for another installment. "Wait, we haven't even pitched our idea yet," a surprised and confused Maria says. "Is this how streaming television works?"

Although the teaser did not reveal much about what's coming up in season 2, it's safe to assume that Ana Gasteyer will be reprising her role as Maria's agent Karen Grisham. She forces Maria to drop her "baby voice" and try to come up with a deeper speaking voice.

As noted in the show's press release, the new batch of episodes will center on Maria and how she deals with new relationships. "Maria will use all the wrong lessons learned in childhood as she navigates her new relationship status with family, friends, and pugs. She also lands a new gig at a streaming network that may or may not be owned by Elon Musk," reads the season 2 overview.

In addition to Bamford and Grisham, the series also stars Mo Collins (Susan), Olafur Darri Olafsson (Scott), Fred Melamed (Bruce Ben Bacharach), Mary Kay Place (Marilyn Bamford) and Ed Begley, Jr. (Joel Bamford).

"Lady Dynamite" is a 2016 comedy series featuring Bamford as a fictionalized version of herself. The plot is loosely based on what the actress has accepted to be her life. Bamford also works as the program's executive producer alongside Pam Brady and "Arrested Development" creator, Mitch Hurwitz.