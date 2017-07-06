Netflix to Axe 'Gypsy' Due to Poor Ratings?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Naomi Watts' "Gypsy" is in danger of being cancelled after only one season.

Whispers of the cancellation of Netflix's new psychosexual drama, "Gypsy," have been getting louder. The show is allegedly not doing well in the ratings since it started airing in June.

According to IB Times, the series starring Naomi Watts has been receiving consistent negative reviews from critics and viewers alike. Although it is still early to say if Netflix will indeed axe the show after only one season, speculations are rife that "Gipsy" will get the same treatment as "Girlboss" and "Sense8." The two Netflix originals have recently been canceled due to poor viewership. "Stranger Things" and "Orange Is the New Black," on the other hand, continue to do well in the ratings. "Stranger Things" will have a second season, while "OITNB" will have seasons 6 and 7.

Meanwhile, series creator Lisa Rubin recently talked to Vanity Fair about conceptualizing the character of Jean Holloway for her story. According to her, she wanted to show the therapist as a flawed character who makes bad life choices. In the series, Jane crosses the line by engaging in illicit relationships with the people her patients mention in their sessions. It soon becomes clear that Jane needs professional help herself. Rubin said she consulted her sister, who is a cognitive behavioral therapist, to be able to show a troubled Jane in the best manner.

"I thought a lot about people who go into therapy [as a profession], and I know this from my sister, they're flawed themselves. They're curious about something in themselves that makes them become a therapist. I liked the idea of turning the tables where it's the audience looking at Jean as if they are the therapist diagnosing this person and trying to understand them . . . trying to put clues together to sort of make sense of her," Rubin said.

"Gypsy" is currently streaming on Netflix.