Netflix to Hold Panels for 'Death Note,' 'Bright,' 'Stranger Things' and More at SDCC

Facebook/DeathNoteNetflix Promotional photo for Netflix's "Death Note"

With the San Diego Comic-Con just a few weeks away, fans are now excited to know which shows are going to hold presentations at the event. Recently, Netflix announced its lineup of panels for its upcoming TV shows and feature films. It also revealed that the giant streaming site is geared up to dominate this year's SDCC.

Included in Netflix's Hall H panels are "Bright," "Death Note" and the second season of "Stranger Things." The three panels will also be joined by a presentation for another upcoming Netflix offering, "Marvel's The Defenders."

The Netflix panels start on July 20 at 3:15 p.m. in Hall H, where fans can get an exclusive sneak peek of its upcoming fantasy cop action film "Bright." This presentation will be led by writer/director David Ayer, who will be joined by cast members Will Smith, Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry and Edgar Ramirez.

Earlier this week, Netflix released new Comic-Con trailers for the said films and dropped some details about its activities and panels at the convention this month. Most of the streaming giant's activities will be set at the Netflix booth, located at the San Diego Convention Center's floor, and will be open to fans starting July 20.

According to reports, a number of Netflix originals might be gathered around the Netflix booth, offering fans an interactive experience of its upcoming shows. Aside from sneak peeks and some exclusive content, other exciting perks awaiting fans are the latest details about its upcoming projects, as well as the special appearances from some of their cast members.

At the Hilton Gaslamp, Netflix is also setting up The Netflix Experience, which offers more sneak peeks of Netflix originals in the pipeline and more exclusive perks. All of these will be available at the SDCC from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. of July 20-22 and from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. of July 23. A surprise screening of another upcoming original Netflix film is also scheduled on July 20 at the Horton Grand Theater.