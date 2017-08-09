Netflix to Lose Disney and Acquire Millarworld

Reuters/Mike Blake Netflix acquires comic-book publisher Millarworld.

As one of the most-loved comic book writers of the generation, Mark Millar faces big expectations, especially after the success of his previous releases, including "Kingsman" and "Kick-Ass." In order to fulfill his duty to his fans, recent reports reveal that Millar's company, Millarworld, has found a home in streaming giant Netflix. The partnership will be utilized to its full potential by bringing in Millar's work exclusively for Netflix's subscribers across the globe.

"As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel's The Avengers to Millarworld's Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee," said chief content officer Ted Sarandos, as posted on Netflix media center. "We can't wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling."

Meanwhile, Millar has also expressed his enthusiasm for the plans of Netflix, saying that he admires what the streaming giant is doing and is excited for the future of their partnership. Aside from the previous works of Millar, all new content will be made under the Netflix original label. Fans are definitely thrilled to hear the news but are disappointed by another announcement made regarding Netflix.

According to reports, Disney has announced that it will be pulling out from its partnership with Netflix as it plans to launch its own streaming service in the next two years, as well as an ESPN streaming service. In order to do this, Disney will buying majority of BAMTech, a streaming technology company that is owned by the Major League Baseball.

Netflix has seen through a lot of activities and booming businesses in the past year. Hopefully, its future plans will not jeopardize the viewing pleasure of the subscribers and will continue to bring notable TV shows and films for its fans around the world to enjoy.