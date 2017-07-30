Netflix's 'Death Note' News, Release Date: Original Creators of Manga Series Give Encouraging Comments About American Movie Adaptation

Facebook/DeathNote A new version of "Death Note" is coming soon on Netflix.

The creators of the original "Death Note" manga series were more than pleased with the upcoming "Death Note" movie adaptation from Netflix. At the recently-concluded San Diego Comic-Con, film producer Masi Oka revealed that creators Tsugumi Ohba and Takesha Obata had already seen the movie and they loved it.

During the convention, Oka tried to address the criticisms being thrown against the upcoming movie adaptation. Nat Wolff, who plays the main character Light, said that being fans of the original source material themselves, the entire crew and cast of "Death Note" did their best to follow the original manga series amidst all the controversies surrounding its release.

Oka also revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con that he personally went to Japan to show the movie to the manga series' original creators and he was a bit teary-eyed after hearing their comments.

"And when they came out and said, 'Thank you' and 'We love the film,' it really just brought a tear to my eye, because I'm an otaku and a geek just like everyone. I grew up on this, so having the sense is be proud of our films makes me proud, and hopefully in turn will make the fans proud of the film as well," said Oka.

The movie "Death Note" tells the story of Light Turner, whose life changes after coming across the Death Note. Dropped by Ryuk, the god of death, the mysterious notebook causes the deaths of the people whose names are listed in its pages. At first, Light uses the Death Note to help the world be rid of evil people. Eventually, however, he is tempted to use it to further his personal motives as he discovers how the notebook gives him the power to decide who should live and who should die.

"Death Note" starts streaming on Netflix on Aug. 25.