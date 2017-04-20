Netflix's 'Death Note' Release Date News: Promo Image Offers Glimpse of Light, L

Manga fans are going gaga over the upcoming "Death Note" film from Netflix. Last month, the online streaming giant treated fans to the first taste of the manga-based film through a teaser trailer. First shared by director Adam Wingard, the clip featured Nat Wolff's take on Light and Lakeith Stanfield's detective L. Now, a new image of the two iconic characters of "Death Note" has been released online.

Facebook/DeathNoteNetflix Promotional photo for the upcoming "Death Note" film from Netflix

The new promotional image was posted by Stanfield on Instagram. The exclusive image shows him and Wolff filming the upcoming Netflix movie. In the said image, they are sitting in a dark-lit café, with L posing with his heels up on a chair. Meanwhile, Wolff is shown sitting down casually, with Light giving L a distrustful look.

Before the new image was released to the public, an image similar to it had been shared from the set of the upcoming movie. Not so long ago, an image of L and Light also made the rounds online, although the photo was taken from a different angle. Unlike the recently released image, the photo that was released prior was colored. The new black-and-white image suggests the tense interaction between L and Light in the movie.

"Death Note" is based on the famous Japanese manga of the same name, illustrated by Takeshi Obata and written by Tsugumi Ohba.

Based on the synopsis released for the upcoming movie, the story will focus on a high school student who stumbles upon a supernatural notebook which eventually gives him great power.

"If the owner inscribes someone's name into it while picturing their face, he or she will die. Intoxicated with his new godlike abilities, the young man begins to kill those he deems unworthy of life," the synopsis continues.

"Death Note" will be available for streaming on Netflix on Aug. 25.