Netflix's 'Girlboss' Cancelled After 1 Season and Bad Reviews

Netflix has pulled the plug on "Girlboss," a comedy series starring Britt Robertson, after just one season on air. The news was confirmed on Instagram by Sophia Amoruso, the real-life Girlboss whose life story and success was portrayed on the show.

Facebook/GirlbossNetflix "Girlboss" cancelled at Netflix.

"So that Netflix series about my life got canceled," Amoruso wrote, as quoted by Variety. "While I'm proud of the work we did, I'm looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months."

She added that there were certain parts of the show that didn't exactly happen in reality and was only added for creative effect and fluidity.

"Girlboss" was based on Amoruso's "New York Times" bestselling novel that reflected her real-life experiences. The lead character, portrayed by Robertson, started her business by selling vintage clothes on eBay. When she reached 28, she was already the owner of multi-million fashion company Nasty Gal.

"Girlboss" received generally negative reviews after it premiered in April. As of this writing, the show has a 32 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Some even criticized how it glamorized bad behavior among millennials. Some even went on to suggest that "Girlboss" may be one of Netflix's worst shows ever.

The show is the fourth show cancelled by the Netlix in recent months. The online streaming giant has axed "Sense8," "The Get Down" and "Bloodline."

"Relative to what you spent, are people watching it?" Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said about the recent cancellations, as quoted by Deadline. "When I say that, a big expensive show for a huge audience is great. A big, expensive show for a tiny audience is hard even in our model to make that work very long."

Although it was implied that the high production cost of "Sense8" and "The Get Down" were among the reasons for their cancellation, it remains unclear whether "Girlboss" was cancelled for performing poorly with the audience.