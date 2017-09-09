Netflix's 'The Punisher' Release Date, News: Latest Set Photos Introduce Micro

(Photo: Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix) Jon Bernthal leads the cast of "The Punisher" on Netflix, which will premiere later in the year.

New set photos from "The Punisher" have been released, taking fans behind the scenes and introducing Frank's (Jon Bernthal) partner Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

Netflix has been teasing the upcoming series for months, but the streaming service still has yet to release a full trailer. While fans wait for new details about "The Punisher," promotion for the show has continued along.

In the latest issue of Empire magazine, a new photo featuring Frank during his military days has been released. A Twitter user shared the spread for "The Punisher" showcasing Frank back when he was still serving in the military.

A previously released image of Frank donning his Punisher costume was also featured, along with two brand-new photos. One is a behind-the-scene image from the program's production, while the other one offers a glimpse of Frank's closest ally, Micro.

Reports point out that this is the first clear image of Micro since he appeared in a poster of "The Punisher" earlier this year. Further details about Moss-Bachrach's character are still being kept under wraps but in the comics, he is known as a tech expert who often helps the vigilante. Based on the new images, it looks like there will be at least one flashback scene featuring Micro and Frank.

In an interview, Bernthal hinted that viewers will see a different version of the Frank they saw in "Daredevil" season 2 when "The Punisher" hits the small screen. "Part of this season for Frank is [about how] he's built this wall around his heart," the actor revealed. "He's starting to care about things, and people."

He also shared that the show will even feature Frank attempting to turn away from violence. However, Bernthal said that period of moving on will not last very long.

The first season of "The Punisher" premieres 2017 on Netflix. An official release date has yet to be announced.