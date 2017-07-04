Netflix's 'To The Bone' News, Release Date: Lily Collins Gets Vocal About Anorexia

Reuters/Phil McCarten Lily Collins greets fans during a question and answer session for the movie "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" in Glendale, California August 13, 2013.

Netflix's upcoming film "To The Bone" stars Lily Collins as a 20-year-old suffering from anorexia. The movie is personally important to the actress because she resonates with her character, Ellen.

Collins has also suffered from the same eating disorder and has opened up about her previous battles with it. In an interview on Net-A-Porter's The Edit, Collins recalled losing weight for her role and being complimented by someone she knew.

"I was leaving my apartment one day and someone I've known for a long time, my mom's age, said to me, 'Oh, wow, look at you!' I tried to explain [I had lost weight for a role] and she goes, 'No! I want to know what you're doing, you look great!' I got into the car with my mom and said, 'That is why the problem exists,'" she said.

"To The Bone" follows Ellen, an anorexic, who has been through several recovery programs but has never gotten a positive result. Her mother, played by Carrie Preston, decides to send her to a group home for youths. There, Ellen finds help through an unconventional doctor named William Beckham, played by Keanu Reeves, whose ways of treatment include standing in the rain and telling off the negative voice in her head.

Netflix released the trailer in June. It opened with Collins' character counting calories. It was clear that she was in bad condition, with her spine being visible from the back. Despite what she repeatedly told herself, Ellen had no control of her disorder. She did not eat much and even collapsed at one point.

At the group home for youths, Ellen was welcomed by other members, including Alex Sharp's Luke, with whom she connected. One scene also saw Ellen surrounded by her family and Dr. Beckham.

Early reviews of the film have been generally positive. Written and directed by Marti Noxon, "To The Bone" will premiere on July 14 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below: