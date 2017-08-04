'Netsuzou TRap' Anime Spoilers: Friendship Blossoms Into Love in New Japanese Short-Form Animated Series

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese short-form anime series “Netsuzou TRap.”

Something's not quite right in Fujiwara and Hotaru's relationship. Then again, Fujiwara also knows that something more than friendship has been going on between Hotaru and Yuma, and he seems to be all set to tell Takeda about it on the next episode of the Japanese short-form anime series "Netsuzou TRap."

Things are about to get even more complicated now that Fujiwara has directly made a threat of telling his friend Takeda about what he knows. It does not help that Takeda and Yuma's relationship is currently at a standstill.

How will Hotaru and Yuma handle this complication with Fujiwara? Will Fujiwara actually act on his threat or will he just keep using it as leverage against his girlfriend, Hotaru?

"Netsuzou TRap" tells the story of childhood friends, Yuma and Hotaru, who have been caught in a dilemma of love and betrayal after sharing a passionate kiss one fateful night. And although Hotaru said that it was mere practice so that Yuma would know how to properly kiss her boyfriend, subsequent intimate encounters would soon suggest otherwise.

It is based on a manga series created by Kodama Naoko, that falls under the category of shoujo-ai — a form of media that depicts romantic love between two females. The series began serialization in 2014 in the monthly manga magazine, "Comic Yuri Hime."

The production company, Creators in Pack, has adapted the series into anime, which began airing in July of this year. The anime series is being directed by Hisayoshi Hirasawa with scripts written by Words in Stereo and Yuuichi Uchibori. Masaru Kawashima took care of the character designs.

"Netsuzou TRap" airs every Wednesday late night at 3 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX 1 and the following Tuesday late night at 1:35 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX 2. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.