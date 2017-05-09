New 'Assassin's Creed' Game Will Reportedly Bring Back Ships, Also Features Naval Combat

The "Assassin's Creed" franchise is expected to resume this year, and when it does, fans may once again see ships as important elements of the game.

UbisoftNext 'Assassin's Creed' game will reportedly feature naval combat, just like 'Assassin's Creed Rogue' (pictured) did

New details regarding the presence of ships in this upcoming game, reportedly named "Assassin's Creed Origins," came courtesy of a recent report from WWG.

According to the website, the new bits of information related to the game came from sources at Ubisoft.

Moving on now to the revelations, as mentioned earlier, ships are apparently set to return in the game. On top of that, they are going to be instruments of exploration that players will reportedly be able to use in order to see more of the different settings included.

To be more specific, players may be able to use these ships to sail across the Mediterranean.

Players reportedly should not count on sailing being pleasant all the time, however, as naval battles are apparently going to be featured too.

The sources spoken to by the website have added that exploration is going to be an essential element of the next "Assassin's Creed" game, and players may be given more freedom this time around to see the world around them.

Furthermore, players will supposedly be given the opportunity to take control of two different main characters as they progress through the game.

The identities of these two protagonists have not been fully fleshed out yet, though one of them is reportedly a woman while the other is a man.

The good news for fans of the franchise is that they may not have to wait that much longer to learn more about this new title, as it will supposedly be formally announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo next month.

An exact launch date remains unknown, but the upcoming fall season is reportedly the target release window as of now.

More news about the new "Assassin's Creed" game should be made available soon.