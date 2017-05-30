New Book Tells British Primary School Kids to Write Letter to Terrorists

A new teaching aid that helps primary age children to understand terrorists' motives has been condemned in Britain for inviting sympathy for killers and teaching that terrorism is justifiable. The book, "Talking About Terrorism," was released weeks before the Manchester attack.

Published by Brilliant Publications, the material described the indiscriminate murder of innocent people as a "type of war." It also stated that terrorists kill because they believe they are being treated unfairly and not shown respect. It cited Nelson Mandela and Suffragettes as examples.

"The Suffragettes used violence and were called terrorists," the foreword, written by Peter Wanless, chief executive of charity National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children stated. "Today, many people think of them as brave women and admire their struggle for the right to vote," it added.

In one activity, the book instructed teachers to invite children to write a letter to a terrorist and ask them six questions. Chris McGovern, chairman of Campaign for Real Education, couldn't hide his disgust for the book. For him, the primary school classroom is not the place to humanize terrorism by "pretend dialogue."

"This a crackpot idea based on the misguided notion that primary school children must engage with, and show 'respect' for religious fanatics who are seeking to kill them," McGovern said. He blamed the "British Values" agenda that is being forced on schools and the educational establishment.

Meanwhile, a 2015 Time article shared tips on how to explain to children about terrorist attacks, which is very timely considering the current circumstances. Harold Koplewicz, President of the Child Mind Institute advised parents to listen carefully to their children's fears, and offer them reassurance and comfort.

Koplewicz, who was talking about the Paris attacks that time, told parents not to delay talking about what happened to their children considering they may have likely heard about it. "[I]t's best that it comes from you so that you are able to answer any questions, convey the facts, and set the emotional tone," he said.