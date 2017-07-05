New Boruto Movie Rumors: Magazine Hints at New Feature Film

(Photo: Studio Pierrot) Boruto as seen in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

Boruto might be the star of another full-length film, at least if the latest leaks involving the character are anything to go by.

Scans from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine were shared over at Reddit. One had the text that translates to "movie information" and below it reads "Uzu Repo," which is likely short for "Uzumaki Report."

Uzumaki Report is an anime corner that is known for announcements of anime DVDs, according to Comicbook.com. Users put two and two together leading them to believe a Boruto film could be hitting the theaters soon.

Of course, the details are scarce at the moment so there is not a lot to work on as far as the possibility of a new Boruto movie coming up. With no confirmation about such project, fans will just have to take this report with a pinch of salt.

Many Reddit users believe that if a Boruto movie is on the way, it might be too early. After all, it was not too long ago before the anime "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" started.

The movie based around Naruto's son, "Boruto: Naruto the Movie," was released back in 2015. On top of that, Boruto's adventures are also currently being told on the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" manga.

With all that going on, a Boruto movie is being deemed a tad too early bordering on overkill. Of course, nothing is confirmed yet so fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled.

So far, there is a lot to devour on in the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" anime. Boruto has made quite the progress having developed a new power in the previous episode, "The Demon Beast Appears."

In this installment, he was able to perform a sort of time-space jutsu. Lightning appeared on Boruto's right eye that transported Sumire, the individual behind the Konoha ghost attacks, to an unknown place.

Today, it will be revealed just what Boruto managed to do in the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode "The Path That Boruto Can See."