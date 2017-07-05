New Brain Game Found to Boost Memory and Engagement of Dementia Patients

REUTERS/Edgard Garrido Patients with Alzheimer's and dementia are sit inside the Alzheimer foundation in Mexico City April 19, 2012. Recent research has revealed that managing high blood pressure, exercising on a regular basis, and engaging in memory-training activities may slow down the onset of the disease.

A new study conducted by researchers at Cambridge University found a new brain training app to be effective in improving the memory of dementia patients. The results of the study suggested that the game was especially helpful for those who were in the earliest stages of the brain disease.

Developed by British neuroscientists, the brain training computer app is also said to help dementia patients stop the symptoms of cognitive decline a month after being immersed in the game. Based on the study, dementia patients who played the game for a month were able to improve their memory scores by as much as 40 percent. This was reflected by how they made fewer errors and needed fewer trials through time. Towards the end of the trial period, the patients were also able to correctly recall the locations at their first attempt.

The researchers further noted that the dementia patients were able to hold on to complex visual information after the training. Aside from their cognitive recall, their confidence also increased as they were able to enjoy the game and were driven to keep on playing again and again.

According to the researchers, the result of the study only shows that games help boost both the cognition and engagement of an individual. "There's increasing evidence that brain training can be beneficial for boosting cognition and brain health, but it needs to be based on sound research and developed with patients," said University of Cambridge professor Barbara Sahakian.

The British neuroscientists who conducted the study were the same researchers who developed the "game show" app to test how it could affect the cognition of dementia patients by challenging them to match certain patterns and locations.

According to George Savulich, the one who lead the research, the success of their recent study might mean the new game app also has a positive effect on Alzheimer's patients. "We hope to extend these findings in future studies of healthy ageing and mild Alzheimer's disease," he said.