New 'Doctor Who' Jodie Whittaker Talks Fan Reaction, to Debut in Christmas Special

Facebook/DoctorWho The 'Doctor Who' Christmas special will air in December.

This December, "Doctor Who" fans will welcome the first female Doctor, who will be played by Jodie Whittaker. However, when the announcement was made, Whittaker was not able to catch all of the fans' reactions.

A large majority of "Doctor Who" fans celebrated the news that the 13th Doctor would be female. However, some of them were not too keen on the idea. And because Whittaker does not have any social media pages, she was not able to fully look through all the reactions online.

"I've missed a lot of the fun stuff and probably the bad stuff," the actress told BBC 6 Music (via BBC News). "So if I get something it's a mate screen grabbing something and sending it to me. They obviously edit... actually, sometimes they don't!"

Whittaker also said that she was looking forward to working on the show, especially with its massive fan base. She will make her debut as the 13th Doctor later this year, in the Christmas special titled "Twice Upon a Time." Peter Capaldi will say goodbye to the role in the same episode, which he describes as "beautiful."

"It was great, it was lovely, because we spent the whole day doing it, and it's quite a big scene, and so we didn't short-change it," Capaldi told Digital Spy.

He also said later on, "I felt Steven [Moffat] had written something very beautiful, and very right for my Doctor, so I was just happy to try and do my best with it."

Executive producer Steven Moffat will also be exiting the series. The Christmas special will be his final episode as showrunner, and Chris Chibnall will replace him beginning with the next cycle. Whittaker and Chibnall previously worked together on "Broadchurch," a show the latter created.

BBC has yet to announce a premiere date for series 11 of "Doctor Who," though it is expected to bow in the fall of next year.