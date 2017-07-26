New England Patriots in Talks With Brandon Flowers

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Brandon Flowers with the Chiefs in 2010.

Training camp is about to begin, but it seems the New England Patriots are still not done making moves.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Pro Bowl cornerback Brandon Flowers has been talking to the Patriots.

Flowers played with the Kansas City Chiefs for six seasons before he joined the San Diego Chargers in 2014. He was limited to six games last season due to concussions and he was placed on the injured reserve list last December. The Chargers released him in March.

Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler are set to start at cornerback for the Patriots, and Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones and Justin Coleman are capable of backing them up. So how come they are still looking to add one more player to their secondary?

Of course, the Patriots may want to bring in a veteran to compete for a spot against their younger cornerbacks. And with Logan Ryan gone, the Patriots don't have a clear choice at the slot corner position when they use nickel formations.

But FanRag Sports' Jordy McElroy believes that this is just another case of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doing his due diligence in case someone gets injured during training camp.

"The Patriots are already talented and deep at cornerback. If they were desperate for a No. 3 option, they would have given Darrelle Revis a call. He's available and he has a year of experience under Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. That would seem more like a Belichick move than signing Flowers off the street," McElroy said.

"He has already masterminded perhaps the greatest assembly of players in the franchise's history. The Patriots won't need Flowers until they need him," he added.

The Patriots still have an open roster spot, and Flowers will probably get a call if anyone gets sidelined or underperforms during training camp.